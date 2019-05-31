TUSCALOOSA, AL (FOX Carolina) – An Alabama man has died after being bitten by a venomous snake that is common in the Upstate region of South Carolina.
According to an AL.com report, Oliver “Chum” Baker, 52, was pronounced dead Monday after he was bitten by a copperhead snake.
The snake was reportedly coiled up just outside his back door.
Within minutes, Baker lost consciousness and his family said he never woke back up.
He suffered a severe allergic reaction to the snake’s venom which caused anaphylactic shock which eventually led to cardiac arrest.
Copperhead snakes are one of six venomous snakes native to South Carolina. They are found throughout the state. Pigmy rattlesnakes and Timber rattlesnakes are also common venomous species in the Upstate, according to South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources.
