OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 47-year old Salem man died Friday morning after a fatal motorcycle accident, according to the coroner.
Freddie Ray Goins was pronounced dead at 10:46 am in the intensive care unit of Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Just after midnight Friday morning, the collision was reported to Oconee E-911 Communications. The incident took place along Sunrise Drive in Salem.
The South Carolina Highway patrol is investigating.
