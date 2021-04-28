LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff's Office said two people who refused to pull over for deputies later suffered from burn injuries.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 5 p.m. on Sunday, two deputies were parked near the intersection of Neely Ferry Road and Wasson Gin Road when a motorcycle believed to be involved in an attempted traffic stop moments earlier drove up and stopped.
The sheriff's office said two suspects were assisted off the motorcycle when deputies made contact. The motorcycle tilted over and due to the bike having no gas cap, spilled fuel which erupted into flames.
Deputies said the driver of the motorcycle was badly burned and flown to the Augusta Burn Center. The passenger suffered a burned foot.
On Wednesday, the coroner's office said the driver who was taken to the burn center passed away two days later. The driver was identified as 60-year-old Michael Henry Miller of Fountain Inn.
This case is still under investigation.
