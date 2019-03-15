Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office were called to the Slater-Marietta Fire Department off Geer Highway for a death investigation.
According to Chief Marion Cruell with the fire department, an individual was brought to the fire station around 6:15 a.m. exhibiting bruising and in need of medical assistance. According to Chief Cruell the man was brought to the fire station by two people and was already unconscious. Cruell says both EMS and firefighters attempted to administer first aid in the form of CPR, but were unsuccessful in reviving the individual.
Deputy Coroner Kent Dill says the coroner's office was called to the scene after EMS declared the individual dead. Dill says at this time he can confirm that the victim is a male. Dill says that further investigation will be required before a cause of death can be determined.
The sheriff's office says an autopsy is scheduled for today. Deputies and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate.
We'll update with more information as it becomes available.
