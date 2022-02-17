Travelers Rest, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a man passed away several days after a crash.
The crash happened Monday on Highway 11 in Travelers Rest.
Troopers say his SUV crossed the center line, ran off the road and hit an embankment.
The coroner identified the victim as 68-year-old Johnny Ray Cruthirds. He died Thursday at Landrum Hospice House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.