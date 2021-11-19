ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- An Anderson man died on Friday after he was stabbed in the chest, according to the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
The coroner says that the man was found after a domestic incident near Burris St.
The man was transported to the hospital but died on Friday afternoon. The victim was identified by the coroner as Carlton Brian Sherman, 49.
According to the coroner, Sherman's death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
