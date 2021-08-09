ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The U.S. National Park Service says that a man died after a motorcycle wreck along Blue Ridge Parkway Sunday.
According to a release, park rangers and rescue crews found the victim and said that he died on scene.
The release says that the incident happened near milepost 349 along the parkway.
According to the release, Haskins lost control of the motorcycle on a curve and ran off of the roadway during the accident.
The victim was identified in the release as 74-year-old George Wayne Haskins of Senoia, Georgia. Haskins died because of injuries sustained during the wreck, the National Park Service confirmed.
