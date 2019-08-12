SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Spartanburg County Coroner said a man has died nearly a week after being injured in a crash.
The coroner said 57-year-old Max Alexander Burns of California Avenue died at the hospital just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Burns was involved in a crash that took place on August 5 along Highway 9.
Troopers are also investigating the deadly crash, the coroner said.
