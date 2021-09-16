GAFFNEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A person has died after a drowning on a private pond on Myrtle Drive, according to Goucher White Plains Fire Department.
According to the Fire Department, they recovered the body of a man at about 7:30 p.m.
The coroner is also on scene.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update the article when we learn more.
