SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Deputies in Spartanburg County said a man faces a list of charges after a chase Tuesday involving a stolen vehicle.
Deputies said the chase began after clocking a vehicle driving 105 miles per hour along I-585, which is a 55 mph zone, around 1:17 p.m.
Deputies said they attempted to stop the car and a chase ensued and continued down US 221.
The vehicle got away but was later found and was determined to have been stolen.
Deputies said Joshua Lee Vance Thomas, 28, was arrested just after noon on Wednesday in the case.
Jail records show Thomas faces several charges, including blue light violation, reckless driving, receiving stolen goods, use of tag on wrong vehicle, assault and battery, and driving under suspension.
