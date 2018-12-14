SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies announced Friday that a 60-year-old man was arrested after a search warrant led investigators to find multiple child porn files on his mobile phone.
Deputies said they began investigating after the Sheriff’s Office’s special victims unit investigator assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in November about someone in Spartanburg County downloading child pornography.
Deputies soon learned the name and location of the suspect, and said they worked with Homeland Security to track down the suspect on Thursday. He was living in a camper behind a family member’s home, deputies said.
Deputies said Michel Coldren was charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor – third degree.
Deputies said Coldren admitted to downloading the files.
