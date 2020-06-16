SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with several crimes, including reckless driving and child endangerment, after a chase Monday.
According to an incident report, a deputy was patrolling the area of Stoney Brook Drive when they observed a white van that matched a recent BOLO.
The deputy got behind the reportedly stolen van and rode behind it for awhile until officials say it ran a stop sign at an elevated rate of speed.
Deputies say the vehicle turned onto Old John Dodd Road where it stopped and dropped off a female and a newborn baby. The driver then sped off and a pursuit began.
The suspect driver pulled onto Asheville Highway. At the intersection of I-26, the pursuing deputy said the van drove across two lanes of oncoming traffic and into an open field before crashing. The driver then took off on foot.
Deputies were able to apprehend the suspect, identified as Christopher Hess, a short time later. Warrants were issued for the following charges:
- Failure to stop for blue lights
- Reckless driving
- Child endangerment
- Driving under a suspended license
- Receiving stolen goods
- Habitual offender
