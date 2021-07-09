GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department says that someone accidently fell off Main Street Bridge on Friday.
Officers say that the man was injured but conscious when they arrived. He was transported to the hospital, according to officers.
