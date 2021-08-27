EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Pickens County Sherriff's Office said one person has been charged and the another is on the run after a search warrant led to a large drug bust in Easley.
Deputies executed a search warrant Wednesday on Tree Top Lane and found multiple forms of high-grade marijuana, including raw plant material, kief, and processed THC oil, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies mentioned they also located the following:
- Large number of pressed fentanyl pills
- 10 firearms from within the residence, including one stolen rifle and one sawed-off shotgun, as well as other items believed to be from a previously reported burglary
- Marijuana analogues manufacturing equipment
- Electronic money counting machine
- Large sum of US currency
The total seized THC products alone have a wholesale value in excess of $200,000, deputies said.
At the time of the search warrant, deputies said Mandy Lynn Johnson was taken into custody and transported to the Pickens County Detention Center. Laban Justin Johnson, who was not present at the time of the search warrant, is currently fleeing and is being sought by several upstate law enforcement agencies.
- Trafficking Heroin 4-14 grams 2nd
- Trafficking Marijuana 10-100 pounds 1st
- Manufacturing Marijuana with Intent to Distribute 1st
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Receiving Stolen Goods less than $2,000
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Trafficking Heroin 4-14 grams 1st
- Trafficking Marijuana 10-100 pounds 1st
- Manufacturing Marijuana with Intent to Distribute 1st
- Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime
- Possession of a Sawed-Off Shotgun
- Receiving Stolen Goods less than $2,000
- Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Assault and Battery 3rd Degree
