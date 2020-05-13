SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg County deputies say they helped some North Carolina officials apprehend a man who reportedly led them on a chase.
According to an incident report, Spartanburg County deputies responded to Bill Lattimore Road to assist Rutherford County deputies apprehend a suspect.
Rutherford County officials say the man, Christopher Bennett, reportedly led them on a chase on a stolen motorcycle into the Upstate.
The motorcycle had been reported out of Columbia, South Carolina.
Bennett received medical treatment following his arrest, and was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center. According to the incident report, Bennett is facing charges for fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and assault on a government official.
Both charges are extraditable offenses.
