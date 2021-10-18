GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- The 13 Circuit Solicitor's Office says that Diderikous Hill was found not guilty during a murder trial.
According to court documents, Diderikous Hill was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with an incident that happened in 2017.
A spokesperson for the solicitor's office says that Hill was found not guilty during a trial by jury.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
