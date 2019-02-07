Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was found dead of a gunshot wound in Greer on Thursday has been identified.
According to the Greenville County coroner, 31-year-old Christopher Scott Weir of Duncan was found dead at a residence on Bent Creek Drive with at least one gunshot wound. Weir passed away around 10:45 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Greer Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy will be performed Friday.
