GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville said a man from down under sent a thank you letter after receiving a kind gift from someone in the Upstate.
According to the city's Facebook, Adam Salamito from Australia wrote to the City of Greenville to share his story about a post-it note he picked up and the paid lunch he received from someone in Greenville.
The letter read:
"His letter warmed our hearts and as we continued the conversation, he later shared... 'I've now put [the post-it note] in a frame to hang on my wall. This way, whenever I feel down, it will be a visual reminder that the world is a beautiful place'," said the City of Greenville.
