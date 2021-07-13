SALISBURY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate man was sadly killed Monday while skydiving in Salisbury, N.C., according to Rowan County deputies.
The Rowan County Sheriff's office said shortly before 2 p.m. on July 12, deputies were sent to a skydiving accident at Piedmont Skydiving. Upon arrival, the man was found on the ground.
Officials identified the victim as 31-year-old Brandon James Price, a resident of Boiling Springs. He was an experienced skydiver.
As an experienced skydiver, officials said Price was doing a solo jump. When doing a mid-flight trick, he got stuck upside down and was unable to regain control of his parachute. Price then sadly hit the ground causing major injuries.
The Sheriff's Office said Price was pronounced dead by EMS on scene around 2:02 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office mentioned there appears to be no foul play and the Price's death appears to be accidental.
