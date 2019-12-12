GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) – Solicitor David Stumbo said a man was sentenced to 18 years in prison.
The sentence was delivered to William Bryan Alexander, 50, after he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the 2018 robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank in Uptown Greenwood and the chase that followed.
The charges were entering a bank with intent to steal, first-degree assault and battery, and failure to stop for blue light.
The robbery happened on the morning of November 15, 2018. Alexander walked into the Wells Fargo on Main Street and passed a note to the teller saying there was a bomb inside the bank and that he had the detonator. The teller handed over more than $6,000 before Alexander fled the bank.
Police spotted Alexander in a black Toyota Highlander and a chase ensued. During the chase, Alexander intentionally rammed a police vehicle repeatedly.
Stumbo released this statement after the sentencing:
“William Alexander took a beautiful Fall morning in Uptown Greenwood and turned it into one of chaos and fear. We are blessed that this incident did not end with anyone involved being seriously hurt or killed. My office will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with law enforcement to do everything in our power to keep our community safe.”
