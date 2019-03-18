ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – A Madison County man is headed to prison for killing and robbing an Asheville woman on Feb. 12, 2016, according to District Attorney Todd Williams.
Williams said James Michael Norton, 33, was sentenced to serve at least will serve 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon following the death of Christina Kessinger.
Williams said investigators believe that in under seven minutes, “Norton surprised and overpowered Kessinger, stabbed her repeatedly in a random attack in the parking lot of the Trader Joe's grocery store; placed her in the backseat of her car; drove her car to a nearby location; and hid her body in a dumpster there.”
Afterwards, Norton was caught on surveillance footage at multiple businesses driving Kessinger’s Toyota Matrix and using her debit card.
The next morning, Norton's mother called the Madison County Sheriff's Department to report that Norton had parked a strange Toyota Matrix outside their home and Norton was arrested.
Investigators found blood in the vehicle and the flat-head screwdriver that they believe Norton used to kill Kessinger. An autopsy revealed Kessinger suffered multiple puncture wounds to the skull which “were consistent with penetration by a flat-head screwdriver.”
Norton was initially found mentally incompetent to stand trial after a defense psychological expert opined that Norton was insane at the time of the killing. After six months of treatment, Norton was deemed competent for trial.
"It is not enough to say that we need better mental health care,” Williams said. “Our community must demand that our state provide funding and facilities for comprehensive case management and treatment of the mentally ill. No criminal court proceeding will ever restore a life that is lost.”
MORE NEWS - Asheville Police need help tracking down woman last seen on March 10
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.