GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man who was driving drunk when he hit and killed a moped driver last year is headed to prison.
Solicitor Walt Wilkins’ office said Monday Gabriel Martinez Perez, 52, pled guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death during a May 16 hearing. The judge sentenced Perez to 15 years in prison.
The crash happened on Sep. 30, 2018 on Laurens Road at the intersection of E. Washington Street.
Perez was turning left onto Washington when he struck the moped, killing the rider, Ioannis Tsantakis.
Perez had a blood alcohol level of .155 percent after the crash and was driving without a valid license.
PREVIOUSLY - Police: Moped rider dead, other driver in custody after crash on Laurens Rd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.