SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Wellford man will spend 13 years in prison after a drug-related wreck that critically injured a Spartanburg man, according to Solicitor Barry Barnette.
Barnette said Gary W. Gahagan, 56, pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury and possession of methamphetamine for the Dec. 30, 2018 wreck at the intersection of North Pine Street and McCravy Drive
The wreck occurred a few minutes before noon when the Honda Accord Gahagan was driving crossed the median and struck a Ford F-150 being driven by a 68-year-old man. The victim underwent multiple surgeries and he had 3 metal rods placed in his leg. Barnette said the injuries changed his life.
Police found two bags of meth and a pipe in Gahagan’s car after the wreck.
Medical tests show Gahagan had amphetamines, opiates and oxycodone in his system when the wreck occurred.
