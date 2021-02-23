WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor David Wagner said in a news release that a man involved in a deadly DUI crash is headed to prison.
Wagner said Robert Pelfrey pleaded guilty on Monday to felony driving under the influence involving death and grand larceny.
The judge sentenced Pelfrey to 15 years in prison without parole and five years probation once he is released, along with mandatory drug and alcohol counseling.
Wagner said Pelfrey stole a car from a Walhalla resident's driveway on March 16, 2019 while he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Pelfrey then crashed into another vehicle, killing a passenger and severely injuring the driver.
Wagner issued this statement after the sentencing:
“Special thanks to the Walhalla Police Department for their quick response and thorough investigation that led to the defendant’s arrest and conviction in this
case. This is truly a senseless tragedy. It is my only hope that the substantial prison sentence levied by Judge Maddox in this case will give the victim’s family some measure of peace and send a message to our community of the deadly consequences of driving under the influence.”
