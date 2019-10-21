GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Walt Wilkins said a man is headed to prison for badly beating his then-girlfriend in October 2018.
Wilkins said a jury found Mark Anthony Keys, 53, guilty of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Oct. 16, 2019. The judge sentenced Keys to 12 years in prison.
Keys struck the victim repeatedly in the head back on Oct. 20, 2018 and caused a subdural hematoma and multiple contusions.
