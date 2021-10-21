ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An argument between two men ended in with one man hospitalized from gunshot wounds, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said when they arrived to Granada Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, they noticed a pool of blood on the sidewalk. The victim was located and transported to Mission Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
The department is asking for the public's help in finding the man responsible. He goes by the nickname "Ratchet" and is described to be thin and last seen wearing a dark colored beanie with light acid-washed jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
