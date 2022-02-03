ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Police and SWAT responded to the Red Roof Inn after a man barricaded himself in a room, according to Anderson Police.
The department said the suspect hid himself in the Red Roof Inn on North Main Street for at least three hours before police were able to arrest him.
The hotel evacuated all guest to the lobby area for their safety.
Police chief said the suspect, now identified as Justin Raines, was taken into custody and transported to AnMEd for evaluation.
We're told he'll be charged with breach of peace.
