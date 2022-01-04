ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect has been taken into custody after shooting a gun into the air during a domestic dispute in Anderson County.
Deputies responded to a home on Whitney Way for a domestic situation. Before deputies arrived, the suspect fired a weapon into the air and went back inside the home.
We're told another resident exited the home and told deputies that the suspect was inside alone. Deputies were then able to take the suspect into custody and he has been taken to the hospital on a detention order.
The Sheriff's Office mentioned at some point during the incident, a fire started in the home. It is unsure if the fire was accidental or intentional. Anderson County Fire is handling this.
