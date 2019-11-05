Gantt, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County say a suspect is now in custody after a tense standoff with SWAT Tuesday morning.
SWAT was called to a home on Dixie Circle in Gantt at the request of deputies.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were on scene to serve warrants to a suspect for domestic violence when they say he ran into a home and barricaded a door.
Deputies say after refusing to open the door, SWAT was called to the scene.
According to deputies, the suspect is believed to be in the home alone and unarmed.
Deputies say a K-9 was sent into the home and took down the suspect. We're told the suspect was transported to the hospital following the incident as is standard procedure anytime a K-9 is involved.
We'll update as more information becomes available.
