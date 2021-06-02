TRYON, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Tryon Police Department says a man is in custody in South Carolina in connection to a stolen vehicle at a gas station in North Carolina.
Police say Aaron Cody Dillon was charged with felony and breaking and entering a motor vehicle and felony larceny of motor vehicle. Police say it is in connection to a vehicle that was stolen at the Sunoco on Tuesday, June 1.
Police also say Dillon is currently in custody at Spartanburg County Detention waiting extradition to North Carolina.
