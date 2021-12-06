WOODFIN, NC (FOX Carolina) - One man has been charged after killing a worker involved in a road construction project Sunday night, according to the Woodfin Police Department.
Police said Caleb Luke Grindstaff, 30, crashed on Future I-26 West between exits 24 and 25 around 11:46 p.m. The crash sadly took the life of road construction worker Dario Caravajal Dominguez of Candler.
The department said Grindstaff was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $5000.00 secured bond.
Woodfin police said this incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Woodfin Police Department at 828-253-4889.
