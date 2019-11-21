COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) – A South Carolina prison inmate from the Upstate has been charged with murder in the strangulation death of his cell mate.
Jeffrey Bryan Henderson reportedly killed his cellmate, Michael Boyd Edwards, at Ridgeland Correctional Institution Oct. 9.
Henderson had been sentenced to fifteen years in prison for domestic violence, drug distribution and burglary in Spartanburg County.
Henderson is now being housed at Perry Correctional Institution while the murder charge is pending.
