GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man was injured after a shooting in at an apartment complex in Greenwood, according to Greenwood Police.
According to police, officers arrived at Twin Oaks Apartments on Holman Street at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 to find a man who was shot in the pelvis. Officers say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.
They begin searching the area and speaking with residents about the incident. says police.
Officers learned that multiple shots had been fired, striking several parked cars and more than one apartment.
According to police, the victim refuses to cooperate with police to determine who committed the dangerous act.
If anyone has information about the event, contact detectives at (864) 942-8407 or submit an online tip on Greenwood Police website or send a Facebook message.
