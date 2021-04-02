INMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County Animal Control has issued two citations to a man who was evicted from a home on Bishop Road in Inman after a dog in a terrible state of decomposition was found in a cage on the property.
Animal Control said they met with the property owner and were able to track down the tenant, who was subsequently was issued two citations. One citation was for Ill Treatment of Animals and the other was for violating a law concerning dead animals. Officials said both citations carry a fine of $450.00.
The owner of the property, Dewayne Mitchell, said he called Animal Control after the found the dog’s remains.
Mitchell said he also found a huge mess inside the home: included a mound of empty beer cans and a large stack of empty carboard beer cases.
Mitchell shared videos of the cage and the mess he found inside the home. Due to the graphic nature of the photos, we chose not to include them in this article.
Mitchell said he is working to notify other property owners of what he discovered and urging them not to rent to the suspect.
More coverage on this tonight on The Ten O’ Clock News.
