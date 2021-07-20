WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man from Liberty was located and served outstanding warrants almost a year after he threatened a woman and did not allow her to leave, according to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.
On August 20, 2020, deputies said they responded to a home along Pooles Hill Drive near Seneca in regards to a victim who told officials that she was assaulted by 32-year-old Chance Montgomery Parson beginning late in the evening on August 19, 2020 and ending in the early afternoon the next day. The victim said called the sheriff's office when she was able to get away.
Based on evidence gathered during the investigation, the sheriff's office said they obtained arrest warrants against Parson after he threatened the victim with a gun and took her cell phone and would not allow the victim to leave the residence to seek help.
After exactly 11 months of searching for Parson, he was booked into the Oconee County Detention center at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday for Kidnapping and High and Aggravated Domestic Violence, according to deputies. At this time, Parson remains in custody on a combined $30,000 surety bond.
