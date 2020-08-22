BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office say a collision on a highway in Boiling Springs left a Chesnee man dead.
SCHP says it happened around 11 p.m. on SC Highway 9 near Candlenut Lane. Our crews in the area report traffic was at a standstill as of 11:34 p.m., but began moving again around 11:43 p.m.
The collision appeared to involve a motorcycle, which was later confirmed by SCHP. Troopers say the driver of a 2017 Jeep was traveling south on Highway 9 and tried to turn left onto Candlenut Lane. However, the driver of a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north at the time, and hit the Jeep mid-turn.
The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 25-year-old Arnie Endicott. He was ejected from the motorcycle on impact, and troopers say he was not wearing a helmet. He was taking to a nearby hospital, but passed away in the operating room at 12:37 a.m. A full forensics exam is slated for Monday morning.
