(FOX Carolina) -- A foundation known as Raising Men Lawn Care is back to provide free lawn care for a good cause, in an effort to inspire young men and women to make a difference.
The founder of the organization, Rodney Smith, has made headlines before, by bringing the service through all 50 states, for veterans and others in need.
This time, Rodney is back to it for the fight against breast cancer. The official title of the October excursion is "Mowing For A Cure" and features a new place every day of the month that will be serviced for a good cause.
Mowing for a cure pic.twitter.com/nEL1WcITOP— Rodney Smith Jr (@iamrodneysmith) October 21, 2019
Rodney Smith's journey can be followed through his twitter page available here.
