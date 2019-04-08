SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies said Monday a man who has been on the run since June 2018 after his wife was found shot to death in a pool of blood is behind bars after he was caught in Maryland.
Deputies had been searching for Adrian Dejuan McClintock, 41, since June 26, 2018, after he was accused of killing Temisha Lachelle Collier.
McClintock was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in his wife’s murder
The US Marshal’s Service arrested McClintock on April 4 outside a convenience store in the Baltimore, Maryland area.
“One of our violent crime investigators went to Maryland on Friday and interviewed McClintock, who confessed to the allegations against him,” Lt. Kevin Bobo said in an email. “It’s my understanding there is some sort of hearing there (Monday) regarding extradition; so it is unknown at present when he will be brought back here.”
PREVIOUSLY –
Sheriff: Armed and dangerous man on the run after wife's body found in doorway of Upstate home
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.