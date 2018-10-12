BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Arden man will not have to face time in prison for sharing child porn online.
Solicitor Todd Williams said William Chad Case of Arden pleaded guilty to 20 counts of exploitation of a minor third degree and was sentenced to a prison term of 5-15 months, but that term was suspended and Case was placed on the sex offender registry with special conditions of probation. If Case fails probation, he could still head to prison.
Case was originally charged with 28 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after he was found sharing pornographic videos through an online forum in late 2015 and early 2016. When his laptop and phone was seized, they found images of girls between the ages of 8 and 12 engaged in sexual acts. Case, through his attorney, argued that all images of minors engaged in sex acts had been deleted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.