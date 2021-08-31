HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Henderson County District Attorney Andrew Murray announced Tuesday that Phillip Stroupe II plead guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the death of Thomas Bryson and was sentenced to life without parole.
In a press conference, the DA confirmed Stroupe also plead guilty to first-degree kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
According to a release, the charges stem from an incident that happened in 2017 where Stroupe was accused of kidnapping and shooting Bryson while he ran from a traffic stop out of Transylvania County.
The DA says that Stroupe took Bryson to a cornfield, shot him and left him to die.
After Stroupe was found and arrested, Murray says that Bryson's family initially intended to pursue the death penalty but accepted Stroupe's guilty plea and his sentence of life in prison.
The robbery charge against Stroupe stems from an incident where the DA says he stole a bike at gunpoint while running from deputies.
In addition to life without parole, Stroupe was also sentenced to serve consecutive sentences of 25 to 33 years on the robbery and kidnapping charges, according to the DA.
