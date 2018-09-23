Click here for updates on this story
New Orleans, LA (WGNO) -- A man who pleaded guilty to shooting two teenagers along the parade route on Mardi Gras Day will spend the next 10 years of his life in jail.
Twenty-one-year-old Christopher Bordere, Jr. has been sentenced to a 10 year prison term without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence, according to the office of District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
Bordere fired multiple shots behind him as he ran away from a group of rivals on February 13, 2018, as parade floats rolled nearby on Canal Street.
The 15-year-old and 16-year-old victims were shot in the head and in the leg, and both survived.
Bordere’s plea deal avoided attempted first-degree murder charges stemming from the shooting, charges which his brother, 19-year-old Jerold Bordere, also faced.
