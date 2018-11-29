FILE - This file photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez-Torres, of Sterling, Va. A change-of-plea hearing has been set for Wednesday morning in Fairfax for Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling who has been charged in Hassanen's death. He is charged with capital murder in the 2017 slaying of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen, who was killed as she walked back to a mosque with friends after a fast-food meal ahead of pre-dawn Ramadan services. (Fairfax County Police Department via AP, File)