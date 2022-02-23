CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - A former county director pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy for accepting kickbacks and bribes in federal court on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
According to the Department of Justice, filed plead documents and the hearing, 65-year-old Barry Bryan Edwards, former Catawba County director of utilities, and an unnamed individual identified as a contractor, devised a bribery and kickback scheme involving Catawba County government contracts. Edwards admitted in court that he had authority to review and award on behalf of the County government contracts to private businesses for engineering and consulting activities related to the County's landfill, solid waste and natural gas projects, among others, according to the DOJ.
Court documents show, Edwards admitted to awarding contracts to three businesses associated with the contractor, all while receiving gifts and other items of value, according to the DOJ.
The department said these items influenced his decisions, including expensive meals, tickets to sporting events, and wine-tasting tours, totaling more than $30,000.
The DOJ said the wire fraud conspiracy charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.