SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Deputies said a man was assaulted while walking in his neighborhood Thursday.
The man told deputies he was walking on Hilly Hill road when he saw his neighbors arguing in the front lawn.
Deputies said when he approached the couple, the man charged at him and punched the victim in the face.
The victim told deputies he did not provoke his assaulter.
Deputies said they met with the victim after he had been transported to Pelham Medical Center with two broken bones in his cheek.
The victim said there were several witnesses to the attack.
No arrests have been made.
