SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office charge man after failure to register as a sex offender and child pornography sent over a cellphone app.
According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old Riley Clayton Kennington moved to Spartanburg in March of 2020 and failed to contact the SCSO to register as a sex offender. Kennington was originally convicted of indecent liberties with a child in Wayne County, North Carolina in August of 2019.
Deputies said on Mar. 22, the sheriff's office received a tip in reference to possible child pronography being sent on Jan. 19 via the KIK messenger app that led deputies to Kennington's apartment.
After further investigation, the SCSO said Kennington has been charged with 10 counts of secual exploitation of a minor - 2nd degree and for an outstanding warrant for a sex offender registration violation.
