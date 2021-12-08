SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a deadly hit-and-run incident from 2020, according to the the 7th circuit solicitor’s office.
According to the office, 58-year-old Randall David Price plead guilty to the hit-and-run incident that happened on October 2, 2020, resulting in the death of 27-year-old Dalton Lee Taylor.
Taylor was riding a moped at around 11:10 that night when he was hit by a white Chevrolet pick-up driven by Price, says the solicitor’s office.
They say troopers used truck parts at the crash site to identify the kind of vehicle they needed to look for.
The solicitor’s office says troopers learned that Price stopped on his way home and pulled moped parts out of the grill of his truck.
According to the office, Price has no prior criminal record and will serve about 10 years of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
