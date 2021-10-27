SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Man receives 18-year prison sentence for shooting a person to death during a fight, according to the Solicitor's Office.
According to the Solicitor's Office, 36-year-old Brandon Arledge plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the January 1, 2019 shooting death of 39-year-old Belton Dandy. They office says Arledge will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release.
They Solicitor's Office says in the weeks leading up to the shooting, Arledge and Dandy traded Facebook Live videos where they threatened to kill one another.
Arledge, who was on probation for an unrelated crime and a convicted felon, armed himself with a .40 caliber handgun in anticipation of a fight with Dandy, says the Solicitor's Office.
The two crossed paths on January 1, 2019 at Camp Croft Courts in Spartanburg and a fight started, according to the Solicitor's Office.
The Solicitor's Office says Arledge shot Dandy twice on the left side and the back of his head. They say Arledge left the scene without calling 911 and ditched the weapon.
When police interviewed Arledge 48 hours after the shooting, he denied being in the apartment with the Dandy was shot, says the office.
According to the Solicitor's Office, SLED analysis confirmed a black baseball hat found next to the victim likely had Arledge's DNA on it. They say the same hat was visible in the Facebook Live video.
MORE NEWS: Anderson County deputies need help finding woman last seen in Piedmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.