RUTHERFORDTON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A man has received a multiple year sentence after the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and the Forest City Police Department seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and other drugs at a residence.
According to the deputies with the Sheriff's Office, on Feb. 4 they along with Forest City Police performed a search warrant at 258 Pine Street Forest City, North Carolina.
Deputies say 27-year-old Christopher Georgie Whiteside was suspected in trafficking and distributing heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine during the investigation.
They go on to say the search warrant yielded 62.8 grams of heroin that also contained fentanyl, 107.4 grams of methamphetamine, .3 grams unknown of white powder, and $5,391.
Deputies say Whiteside plead guilty on June 9 to a 90-120 active for trafficking opioids, 58-82 months consecutive to 90-120 months for possession of firearm by felon, habitual felon and maintaining dwelling for controlled substance.
Whiteside's total time is 148 - 202 months in the Department of Corrections, says deputies. They also say he was fined for $150,000 and will serve 60 months probation when all time has been served in the Department of Corrections.
