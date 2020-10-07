Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Overnight, police in Asheville responded to a call for service after they say reports of a stabbing occurred in the Southside community.
Police say the incident happened around midnight on Wednesday, October 7, at a home on Erskine Street.
When police arrived on scene, they say several witnesses reported seeing a male victim suffering from a stab wound. Police say the victim left the area in a vehicle and a short time later arrived at Mission Hospital.
Upon further investigation, police say the stabbing happened following a fight between the victim and another man he was acquainted with.
We're told the victim's wounds were serious in nature, but not life threating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110.
