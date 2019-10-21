HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina) – Mark Peer said there has been an emu on the loose lately near his mother’s property in Abbeville County.
Peer shared photos of the large bird Monday he said were snapped at his mother’s home on Keowee Road.
Peer said the emu had been circling a soybean field on Monday and then disappeared deep into the field.
“We were hoping to find the owners if possible because it was running across a main road and the cars are coming through at a good rate of speed,” Peer said.
FOX Carolina reached out to DNR. A spokesman said emu are domestic animals and complaints would fall under the jurisdiction of local animal control.
